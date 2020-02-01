Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Campbell takes Bathurst 12 Hours pole in crash-strewn qualifying

Campbell takes Bathurst 12 Hours pole in crash-strewn qualifying

Autosport Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winner Matt Campbell put in a stunning Top 10 Shootout lap to secure pole in the #911 Absolute Porsche, while several big crashes rocked qualifying day
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

autosport

Autosport Reigning Bathurst 12 Hours champion Matt Campbell put his Absolute Porsche on pole in a qualifying day marred by th… https://t.co/6BDuhmAn6F 4 minutes ago

SportscarWW

Sportscar Worldwide Campbell takes Bathurst 12 Hours pole in crash-strewn qualifying https://t.co/YDcpBjho9N 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.