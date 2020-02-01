ESPN5 The Lakers lost 127-119, but the night was full of consoling and catharsis -- from LeBron James' pregame speech to… https://t.co/qgI6q52OHr 2 minutes ago Highlightstore The quiet moments from an emotional night for the Lakers and Los Angeles https://t.co/CPkQjJY1iJ 7 minutes ago JC Ansis The quiet moments from an emotional night for the Lakers and Los Angeles https://t.co/HdvkIquKjv 8 minutes ago Latest Commentary The quiet moments from an emotional night for the Lakers and Los Angeles - https://t.co/I9XQG3OjAz #LatestComments https://t.co/HwjtA4SRV1 9 minutes ago ESPN 690 The quiet moments from an emotional night for the Lakers and Los Angeles https://t.co/lXPqKC9fx5 https://t.co/L1tF6vidXA 10 minutes ago ㅤ @null The quiet moments from an emotional night for the Lakers and Los Angeles The Lak https://t.co/5uFMza9m9D 11 minutes ago ㅤ @null The quiet moments from an emotional night for the Lakers and Los Angeles The Lak https://t.co/9OSEvFEdUb 12 minutes ago NBA News Now The quiet moments from an emotional night for the Lakers and Los Angeles - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/vNths4u3xT 12 minutes ago