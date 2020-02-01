Global  

How Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can cement his place as an NFL great at Super Bowl 54

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes is on his way to becoming an all-time great NFL player despite only being three seasons into his professional career. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was named as the league’s MVP last year and has the chance to win his first Super Bowl on Sunday when his team face the San Francisco 49ers […]
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Mahomes on Kansas City: 'It's somewhere I want to be for the rest of my career.'

Mahomes on Kansas City: 'It's somewhere I want to be for the rest of my career.' 00:34

 Mahomes on Kansas City: 'It's somewhere I want to be for the rest of my career.'

