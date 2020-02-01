Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Leicester City v Chelsea live: Build-up to big Premier League clash, transfer window reflections

Leicester City v Chelsea live: Build-up to big Premier League clash, transfer window reflections

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Leicester City v Chelsea live: Build-up to big Premier League clash, transfer window reflectionsLive build-up, action, analysis and reaction from the King Power Stadium as Leicester City host Chelsea in a battle between third and fourth in the Premier League.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea 01:16

 A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Leicester City to hold Chelsea FC to a draw in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. The Blues head...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Leicester Mercury

The three ways Chelsea could line up without Tammy Abraham at Leicester City

The Blues are looking to get a win in the Premier League but could be without their top goalscorer through injury
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL What channel is Leicester City vs Chelsea on? TV and live stream information https://t.co/cJWuK62X22 https://t.co/Bbyb6LBjYe 20 minutes ago

Arifin93ARIFIN

KHAIRUL ARIFIN MOHD ISA Watch live broadcast English Premier League Matchday 25 between Leicester City FC against Chelsea FC that will be l… https://t.co/ZpSBaKRztC 41 minutes ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live Transfer window fallout, and big match build-up... #LCFC #LEICHE https://t.co/UGhIaZd3PO 1 hour ago

Misterhaykins

Ak- Illegal RT @SkySportsStatto: Points won in head-to-head meetings between the @premierleague's current top 7 this season 2️⃣8️⃣ Liverpool 1️⃣4️⃣ @Ma… 1 hour ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news, TV cha… https://t.co/HyPJZuZiCL 2 hours ago

BuntersTruro

Bunters Bar Its a MASSIVE SATURDAY of LIVE SPORT at Bunters Bar ! Coming up… FOOTBALL ⚽️ Hull City v Brentford KO 12:30pm… https://t.co/BVvN9NCMMt 4 hours ago

NBCsN_1

NBCSN Leicester City vs Chelsea >>> https://t.co/j4qUIIHeQc Leicester City vs Chelsea >>> https://t.co/j4qUIIHeQc Leicest… https://t.co/5qZ9tDGzAx 4 hours ago

avikal55

Ian Pickering🗿 RT @HeanorTownFC: THIS WEEKENDS LIVE SPORT Saturday ⚽️12:30-Leicester v Chelsea 🏉14:15-Wales v Italy 🏉16:45-Ireland v Scotland ⚽️17:20-N… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.