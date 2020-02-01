Global  

Rugby: Crusaders start Super Rugby title defence with victory over Waratahs

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Rugby: Crusaders start Super Rugby title defence with victory over WaratahsCrusaders 43Waratahs 25 Normal service has resumed in the South, and those who thought losing veterans across the park would slow the Crusaders down early in the new Super Rugby season were quickly proved wrong.The three-time...
Live Super Rugby updates: Crusaders v Waratahs

Live Super Rugby updates: Crusaders v WaratahsAll the action as the Crusaders take on the Waratahs in their Super Rugby opener. ‌ At 26 years old and with 36 test caps, new Crusaders captain Scott Barrett...
New Zealand Herald

Super Rugby: Scott Robertson faces new challenge - putting one over his old mentor Rob Penney

Super Rugby: Scott Robertson faces new challenge - putting one over his old mentor Rob PenneyCrusaders coach Scott Robertson will begin his quest for his fourth successive Super Rugby title in very different circumstances as he prepares to face an old...
New Zealand Herald


SARugbyChick

SARugbyChick Rugby: Crusaders start Super Rugby title defence with victory over Waratahs https://t.co/kfSpVkmYeC via… https://t.co/9H9GfGUYRp 5 minutes ago

LDSAgency

#LDSAgency ⚽️ RT @SuperRugby: LINEUPS: 30 minutes until kickoff! Can the NSW Waratahs start their season off with a win tonight, over last year's champio… 1 hour ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Rugby: Crusaders start Super Rugby title defence with victory over Waratahs: https://t.co/bgPHxkYgtC 1 hour ago

tfgsportsclub

TFG SportsClub The @crusadersrugby kicked off their Vodacom Super Rugby title defence with a bonus-point 43-25 win against the… https://t.co/IYjS9WoYRu 1 hour ago

fijivillage

Fijivillage Crusaders start Super Rugby defence with 43-25 win over the Waratahs (via @fijivillage) #News #SuperRugby https://t.co/ul7w5ns3vj 2 hours ago

SARugbymag

SA Rugby magazine .@crusadersrugby kicked off their Vodacom Super Rugby title defence with a bonus-point 43-25 win against the… https://t.co/CgL4DWdde8 2 hours ago

CLCourtney82

Christopher Logan RT @RugbyCrusaders: 🔴⚫️ It's a BONUS POINT WIN!! What an awesome way to start the 2020 Super Rugby season! Thank you, Nelson! What a grea… 2 hours ago

fashy_rugby

Fashy Smith RT @TasmanMako: FT | The Crusaders start their 2020 Super Rugby campaign with a well deserved win including picking up a bonus point. Well… 2 hours ago

