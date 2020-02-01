Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to edge one step closer to the Premier League title by beating Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The Reds will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 42 games by securing a 24th win of the Premier League season against an in-form Southampton side. Liverpool FC were […]



The post Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

