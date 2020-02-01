Global  

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Leicester City and Chelsea FC to share the spoils in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. The Blues will make the long trip to third-placed Leicester in a bid to get back to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Arsenal last time […]

News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea 01:16

 A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

