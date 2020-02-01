Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ICC Under-19 World Cup: India set to lock horns with Pakistan in 1st semi-final

ICC Under-19 World Cup: India set to lock horns with Pakistan in 1st semi-final

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The Indian Under-19 cricket team will battle it out with arch-rivals Pakistan in the first semi-final clash of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at  JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom in South Africa on Tuesday. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event [Video]Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry hopes that hundreds of thousands will attend the women's T20 World Cup Final

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:21Published

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U-19 World Cup: India enter final after thrashing Pak by 10 wickets

Defending Champions India stormed into their third successive finals of the Under-19 World Cup after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-finals on...
IndiaTimes

Divyaansh Saxena benefits from dad's advice

Opener Divyaansh Saxena, who scored his second half century (59 not out) of the U-19 World Cup on Tuesday to help India thrash Pakistan in the semi-final in...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.