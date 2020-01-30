Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola: After eye gouging and hair jibes their rivalry enters new chapter as Tottenham host Man City
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () The latest instalment of one of football’s biggest managerial rivalries resumes on Sunday as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola face off once more. Mourinho’s Tottenham entertain Guardiola’s Manchester City in the standout Premier League game of the weekend. Things may not get so pleasant between Guardiola and Mourinho on SundayIt’s the final match in England’s […]
Tottenham versus Manchester City. Jose Mourinho against Pep Guardiola. The Premier League champions, title hopes hanging by the most threadbare of all threads,... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london