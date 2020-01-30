Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola: After eye gouging and hair jibes their rivalry enters new chapter as Tottenham host Man City

Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola: After eye gouging and hair jibes their rivalry enters new chapter as Tottenham host Man City

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The latest instalment of one of football’s biggest managerial rivalries resumes on Sunday as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola face off once more. Mourinho’s Tottenham entertain Guardiola’s Manchester City in the standout Premier League game of the weekend. Things may not get so pleasant between Guardiola and Mourinho on SundayIt’s the final match in England’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City 01:35

 Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Souness: Not a lot wrong at City [Video]Souness: Not a lot wrong at City

Graeme Souness believes there are issues for Man City to sort out - but insists it is far from crisis time for Pep Guardiola.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:38Published

Pep pleased with performance despite defeat [Video]Pep pleased with performance despite defeat

Pep Guardiola was pleased with Manchester City’s performance despite losing 2-0 to Tottenham on Super Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City´s collapse at Tottenham almost ruins VAR´s moment of glory

Tottenham versus Manchester City. Jose Mourinho against Pep Guardiola. The Premier League champions, title hopes hanging by the most threadbare of all threads,...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london

Big Match Focus: Tottenham v Manchester City (Sunday 16:30 GMT)

Clashes between teams managed by Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have affected many a title race over the years, but pride might take precedence over Premier...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.