Sport24.co.za | Forward-focusing Farrell buries World Cup, wary of France

Saturday, 1 February 2020
England skipper Owen Farrell says the lost Rugby World Cup final is well behind him as he and his team warily eye a France side.
Six Nations 2020: Eddie Jones warns England of curse of World Cup finalists

Eddie Jones warns his England players of the curse of the World Cup finalists as they prepare for their Six Nations opener against France in Paris.
Sport24.co.za | 2023 Rugby World Cup draw to take place after November Tests

Rugby chiefs signalled the start of the race for ranking points, announcing the draw for the 2023 World Cup in France would take place in November.
