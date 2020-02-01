Global  

'Live on, brother' - Lakers pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

BBC Sport Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
LeBron James leads the tributes as the LA Lakers remember Kobe Bryant in the team's first game since he died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other people.
News video: LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony

LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony 01:03

 LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during emotional pre-game ceremony

LAKERS LEGEND: Kobe Bryant remembered as hundreds watched first Lakers game since deadly crash [Video]LAKERS LEGEND: Kobe Bryant remembered as hundreds watched first Lakers game since deadly crash

Hundreds gathered at a movie theater in downtown Las Vegas Friday to honor and remember Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant who was killed along with 8 others in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:42Published

Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death [Video]Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron James posts emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James has posted an emotional tribute to fellow NBA great Kobe Bryant following his death.
The Age

Basketball: LeBron James' emotional tribute before Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Just hours before Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, NBA legend LeBron James spoke about his influence on his career.James was a teenager when he...
New Zealand Herald


