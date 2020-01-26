Global  

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness.
News video: India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win 03:30

 Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

'We give freedom to Virat Kohli but...': Sourav Ganguly sets target for Team India ahead of New Zealand Test series

While the five-match T20I series is on, India are also keeping a positive approach towards the other formats.
DNA

2nd T20I: All-round India ease past New Zealand to take 2-0 series lead

Auckland, Jan 26 (IANS) Opener K.L. Rahul scored consecutive fifties as India took a 2-0 lead in their five-match series against New Zealand with a seven-wicket...
Sify


