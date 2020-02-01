Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Borja Baston has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer from Swansea City in the final minutes of the January window, the club have confirmed. Villa lost the services of Wesley to an ACL injury, and the striker isn’t expected back until the start of the next season. They therefore spent the transfer window hunting […]



The post Borja Baston joins Aston Villa appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

