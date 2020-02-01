Global  

Borja Baston joins Aston Villa

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Borja Baston has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer from Swansea City in the final minutes of the January window, the club have confirmed. Villa lost the services of Wesley to an ACL injury, and the striker isn’t expected back until the start of the next season. They therefore spent the transfer window hunting […]

 Borja Baston says he's "very happy" to have joined Aston Villa from Swansea on Deadline Day.

