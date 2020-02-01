Global  

Rumour Has It: Tottenham tried to sign Gareth Bale on deadline day

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
How close did Gareth Bale come to reuniting with Tottenham on transfer deadline day? According to reports, the Premier League club went so far as to send representatives to Spain in an audacious attempt to lure the Wales international back to north London. But even Jose Mourinho’s backing could not force the deal over the line […]

 Gareth Bale trains with Real Madrid despite reports linking him with a move back to Tottenham on Deadline Day.

