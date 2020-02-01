Global  

Blazers star Damian Lillard torches Lakers in Kobe Bryant tribute game, but doesn't feel like a winner

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard is playing the best basketball of his career, but had a hard time feeling proud of his 48 points vs. Lakers.
News video: Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death

Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death 02:03

 Alexandria Hoff reports.

