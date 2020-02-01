Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Give him a chance!' - Fans issue transfer verdict as Aston Villa confirm deadline day deal

'Give him a chance!' - Fans issue transfer verdict as Aston Villa confirm deadline day deal

Lichfield Mercury Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
'Give him a chance!' - Fans issue transfer verdict as Aston Villa confirm deadline day dealLatest Aston Villa news takes a look at how the Villa Park faithful have reacted to the arrival of Borja Baston on a free transfer from Swansea City on transfer deadline day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan 01:22

 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Borja 'excited' to join Villa [Video]Borja 'excited' to join Villa

Borja Baston says he's "very happy" to have joined Aston Villa from Swansea on Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:21Published

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa deadline day transfer blocked as agents ‘cause havoc’ - reports

Aston Villa deadline day transfer blocked as agents ‘cause havoc’ - reportsAston Villa transfer news includes latest on a potential deal for Leicester City's Monaco loan striker Islam Slimani ahead of 11pm deadline
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldThe Sentinel Stoke

'Like Lewandowski' - The exciting verdict on Aston Villa and Manchester United striker target

'Like Lewandowski' - The exciting verdict on Aston Villa and Manchester United striker targetAston Villa transfer news | AVFC, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester United have been linked to AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek
Walsall Advertiser

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nizaam27955490

nizaam RT @maxbaxendale: Seeing a lot of shite about ighalo and I really don’t see the issue! percentage of our fans writing him off before he’s e… 5 hours ago

maxbaxendale

Max Baxendale Seeing a lot of shite about ighalo and I really don’t see the issue! percentage of our fans writing him off before… https://t.co/ayS3efRDaX 5 hours ago

winASIMriaz

🅰️SℹⓂ️ All true fans of Asim,,,,please don't comment any negative about Himanshi,, Let it be their personal issue,,,, Dono… https://t.co/7fZ4TeKQ5T 1 day ago

b_rajsrini

Srini Balakrishnan 🔦 @Inbaa_twitz @Inbaa_twitz MNM & Nammavar fans lets take a middle ground in this issue. We should not give any chanc… https://t.co/1UV0mX4GNk 5 days ago

dapper_rabbit

DapperRabbitProductions So today has been fun🙄🤣 only fans has had an issue with videos and mass messaging, so I’ve spent literal HOURS uplo… https://t.co/eX1u7LaFKZ 6 days ago

EnbyFireHead

An Archivist @SpeaksAngie @DemocritusEx @joerogan My only issue, as a working class enby person, before you claim I'm some ivory… https://t.co/8ZsqtAAeZL 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.