Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Crashes take toll on Bathurst 12 Hours field

Crashes take toll on Bathurst 12 Hours field

Autosport Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The field for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour has been depleted by the spectacular series of crashes across Saturday's action
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Campbell takes Bathurst 12 Hours pole in crash-strewn qualifying

Reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winner Matt Campbell put in a stunning Top 10 Shootout lap to secure pole in the #911 Absolute Porsche, while several big crashes...
Autosport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mjackson918

Mark Jackson Crashes take toll on Bathurst 12 Hours field - https://t.co/OF3dms7KXW 38 seconds ago

Grouve_Sport

Gerard Grouve Sport Crashes take toll on Bathurst 12 Hours field https://t.co/0iBsWJqMAJ #GT https://t.co/AgZVii6RWA 37 minutes ago

dethugganomics

#dethugganomics RT @autosport: A number of big crashes across practice and qualifying have left the field for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hours depleted https:/… 1 hour ago

SportscarWW

Sportscar Worldwide Crashes take toll on Bathurst 12 Hours field https://t.co/qjLK7oETlc 1 hour ago

autosport

Autosport A number of big crashes across practice and qualifying have left the field for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hours depleted https://t.co/W7nB8knY97 1 hour ago

MsportXtra

#MsportXtra #Endurance #B12hr Crashes take toll on Bathurst 12 Hour field https://t.co/PliOxNjXzU #MsportXtra 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.