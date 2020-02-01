Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes compared to Cristiano Ronaldo… but Solskjaer says he’s more like Paul Scholes

Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes compared to Cristiano Ronaldo… but Solskjaer says he’s more like Paul Scholes

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
New Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his move to Old Trafford – but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is a different Red Devils legend the Portugal ace is similar to. Fernandes completed his long-awaited move to Manchester on the penultimate day of the January window, with United then […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole: Fernandes similar to Scholes

Ole: Fernandes similar to Scholes 00:48

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes is similar to club legend Paul Scholes, adding he has 'absolutely everything'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Merse: Ighalo a massive gamble for Utd [Video]Merse: Ighalo a massive gamble for Utd

Paul Merson believes Bruno Fernandes will prove to be a positive signing for Manchester United, but says they've taken a risk on Odion Ighalo.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published

Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man Utd [Video]Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man Utd

Fernandes fit enough to play for Manchester United

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes Is a Little Bit Like Paul Scholes – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Video)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his latest midfield addition, Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has finally arrived at Old...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •MENAFN.com

Sport24.co.za | Solskjaer says comparing Fernandes to Ronaldo unfair

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that it would be unfair to compare new signing Bruno Fernandes to Cristiano Ronaldo.
News24


Tweets about this

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Manchester United were linked with signing a ridiculous 113 players in January https://t.co/xlskVwFTkO https://t.co/uJheIhHaUZ 1 hour ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Manchester United vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Bruno Fernandes makes Red Devils de… https://t.co/5uiSCw33mS 3 hours ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Bruno Fernandes makes his Manchester United debut today having been named in the starting XI for the Premier League… https://t.co/0AJti98S9l 3 hours ago

eurofootb

Football News Manchester United vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Bruno Fernandes makes Red Devils debut as January signing is named… https://t.co/JYASUX8SdP 3 hours ago

Man_U_Transfers

Manu Wolves set to beat Manchester United to complete fourth January signing https://t.co/ybs8xD0wPh https://t.co/qKCAfnvq8E 4 hours ago

footynew247

Footy News The transfer window slammed shut on Friday evening, with some managers left feeling a lot more content than others… https://t.co/cNoqieDlPx 5 hours ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Manchester United pulled off one of the most surprising January transfers in history by signing Odion Ighalo on dea… https://t.co/vd7pEXbPsk 6 hours ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports Odion Ighalo joined United on loan until the end of the season in May from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua just before t… https://t.co/xeDKw2oTtL 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.