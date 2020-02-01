Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes compared to Cristiano Ronaldo… but Solskjaer says he’s more like Paul Scholes
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () New Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his move to Old Trafford – but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is a different Red Devils legend the Portugal ace is similar to. Fernandes completed his long-awaited move to Manchester on the penultimate day of the January window, with United then […]
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his latest midfield addition, Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has finally arrived at Old... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •MENAFN.com