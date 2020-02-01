Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sofia Kenin of the U.S. beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Australian Open final to win her first Grand Slam title

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Australian Open final to win her first Grand Slam title

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Australian Open final to win her first Grand Slam title
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open [Video]Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sofia Kenin Beats Garbine Muguruza in Australian Open Final to Win Her First Grand Slam Title


RIA Nov. Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle TimesFOX SportsNews24HindutalkSPORTReutersESPN

Zverev has 4 million reasons why he keeps winning at Australian Open

Some believe pledging to donate his winner's check to bushfire relief is helping semifinalist Alexander Zverev, 22, make a run at winning his first Grand Slam...
ESPN Also reported by •ReutersNews24

Tweets about this

narensabaratnam

NAREN Sofia Kenin beats Garbiñe Muguruza to win Australian Open final – as it happened https://t.co/Ar1FIEEl5A 25 seconds ago

Banbury_Tennis

artrook Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to win title https://t.co/EVodDW8D5G 2 minutes ago

sabassheikh

Saba Saeed Sheikh RT @josemorgado: 21yo Sofia Kenin beats Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her first Grand Slam title at the #AusOpen. What an incredib… 3 minutes ago

TheBiafraStar

The Biafra Star New post (Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to win title) has been published on The Biafra Star -… https://t.co/iCfVixbnXP 3 minutes ago

tonyanytime247

tonyanytime247 Sofia Kenin beats Garbiñe Muguruza to win Australian Open final – as it happened https://t.co/RIitxWAGD8 3 minutes ago

DevonMcCardel

Devon RT @WSJ: American Sofia Kenin beats Garbiñe Muguruza in three sets to win the Australian Open, the first career Grand Slam title for the 21… 5 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to win title https://t.co/EZRR70uIDX 6 minutes ago

brosninja

Todoroki Tina RT @AP: BREAKING: Sofia Kenin of the U.S. beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Australian Open final to win her first Grand Slam title. https://t.co/N… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.