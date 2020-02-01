Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sofia Kenin of the U.S. beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Australian Open final to win her first Grand Slam title

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Australian Open final to win her first Grand Slam title

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Australian Open final to win her first Grand Slam title
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open [Video]Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sofia Kenin Emerges as a Fierce Counterpuncher Against Coco Gauff

Reaching her first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal had the No. 14 seed in tears.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOX SportsReutersZee News

Kenin of US tops Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major

Kenin of US tops Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st majorSofia Kenin of the United States has beaten Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain to win the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam title
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndiaTimesReutersNews24Reuters IndiaZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

harDCor_barra

Emperor Grunfeld RT @AP: BREAKING: Sofia Kenin of the U.S. beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Australian Open final to win her first Grand Slam title. https://t.co/N… 25 seconds ago

MayurPa08903345

Mayur Patel RT @WSJ: American Sofia Kenin beats Garbiñe Muguruza in three sets to win the Australian Open, the first career Grand Slam title for the 21… 27 seconds ago

Yoktheel

Yoktheel🇬🇭🇬🇭 RT @julietbawuah: Sofia Kenin does it! Beats Garbiñe Muguraza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her first Grand Slam title. She will rise to No 7. The… 50 seconds ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to win title Sofia Kenin sealed victory when Garbine Muguruz… https://t.co/Od3AR1Ln9L 1 minute ago

MomentaryReview

World News Now Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to win title https://t.co/O8B8GOUqCD 2 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to win title https://t.co/RfVAi1uORI 3 minutes ago

takanorituko

団地おばさん RT @STcom: Tennis: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to claim women's title at Australian Open https://t.co/xkA023pn7T 4 minutes ago

314PIk2

MaR (MAN) RT @Tennis: 🚨🚨 WE HAVE A NEW GRAND SLAM CHAMPION 🚨🚨 Sofia Kenin, 21 and playing in her first Grand Slam final, beats two-time major champ… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.