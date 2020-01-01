Global  

Liverpool Are Happy About Danny Ings Doing Well at Southampton – Jurgen Klopp (Video)

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Danny Ings was a Liverpool player for three years, during which he had a very tough time with injuries. In 2018 he joined Southampton on a 12-month loan which was made permanent last summer. At the moment, only Jamie Vardy of Leicester City and Sergio Aguero of Manchester City have scored more goals than the […]

 Jurgen Klopp says Danny Ings is "a wonderful person" as he prepares to meet him again when Liverpool play Southampton.

Southampton's Danny Ings on being integral to his side's turn in form, after their 'embarrassing' defeat to Leicester in October.

Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10..

Video: Liverpool stars and Klopp embrace Danny Ings after win vs Southampton


Klopp eager to welcome back ´our boy´ Ings

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is relishing the opportunity to catch up with former Reds striker Danny Ings when Southampton visit Anfield on Saturday. Ings’ time...
