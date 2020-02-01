Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Luke Shaw urges Manchester United fans to stay and support the team as supporters plot mass walkout during Wolves clash at Old Trafford

Luke Shaw urges Manchester United fans to stay and support the team as supporters plot mass walkout during Wolves clash at Old Trafford

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Luke Shaw has called on Manchester United fans to ditch plans for a mass walkout during the Premier League fixture against Wolves. Old Trafford could empty out in the 68th minute of the Saturday evening clash as supporters plot to vent their fury against the club’s ownership. Fans have grown increasingly frustrated with owners the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Fernandes available for Wolves clash'

'Fernandes available for Wolves clash' 03:11

 Bruno Fernandes is likely to be available for Manchester United's clash against Wolves, according to James Cooper.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps [Video]Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Burger King mock Man Utd star Luke Shaw with brutal reply to Liverpool fan's tweet

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has struggled at Old Trafford and was part of the team beaten by Liverpool
Daily Star Also reported by •Team Talk

Luke Shaw issues passionate plea to Man Utd fans over walkout protest vs Wolves

Luke Shaw issues passionate plea to Man Utd fans over walkout protest vs WolvesMany Manchester United fans are organising a 58th minute walkout protest inside Old Trafford against the Glazers and Ed Woodward when their club takes on Wolves...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Luke Shaw urges Manchester United fans to stay and support the team as supporters plot mass walkout during -… https://t.co/bO9M7U6Im7 3 hours ago

stellatatata

 RT @talkSPORT: Luke Shaw urges #MUFC fans to ditch planned protest https://t.co/aFS39LwCka 6 hours ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT Luke Shaw urges #MUFC fans to ditch planned protest https://t.co/aFS39LwCka 6 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Luke Shaw urges Manchester United fans to stay and support the team as supporters p… https://t.co/4xYIhNkw6j 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.