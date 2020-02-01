Global  

Youngster Sofia Kenin stuns Garbine Muguruza to claim first Grand Slam title with Australian Open triumph

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Tennis celebrated another brilliant young female star in Melbourne as 21-year-old Sofia Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open title. Following in the footsteps of Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Bianca Andreescu, American Kenin produced a brilliant performance in her first grand slam final, coming from a set down to win 4-6 6-2 […]
