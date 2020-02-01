Global  

Who is Odion Ighalo? Boyhood Manchester United fan who starred for Watford and funded £1m orphanage in Nigeria

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Manchester United pulled off one of the most surprising January transfers in history by signing Odion Ighalo on deadline day. The former Watford striker has joined on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season. ✍ #MUFC can confirm that Odion Ighalo will join us on loan from Shanghai […]
News video: United target 'smash and grab' for Ighalo

United target 'smash and grab' for Ighalo 01:01

 Manchester United's interest in Odion Ighalo is 'the only deal in town', says Sky Sports' James Cooper.

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Hughes: United need Ighalo presence [Video]Hughes: United need Ighalo presence

Mark Hughes says Odion Ighalo offers a physical presence that Manchester United have lacked in recent times.

Man Utd hero Gary Neville left speechless by Odion Ighalo transfer

Manchester United hero Gary Neville was left speechless on social media as he tries to gather his thoughts on the transfer to bring Odion Ighalo to the club
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC News•Team Talk•BBC Local News

'I'm crying' - Man United and Arsenal fans tease Tottenham supporters over Odion Ighalo interest

'I'm crying' - Man United and Arsenal fans tease Tottenham supporters over Odion Ighalo interestTottenham news includes fan reaction to reports that the club have seen a transfer deadline day bid for ex-Watford striker Odion Ighalo rejected by Shanghai...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star•Team Talk•talkSPORT

IAMODERA

ODERA ODEZUGO RT @historyintwits: 📸: This is Ighalo is Ajegunle in Lagos, a hood in Lagos where he started playing football. He may sign for Manchester U… 21 minutes ago

Krizbaba22

Chris Arsene the Great RT @DeadlineDayLive: In-form striker Odion Ighalo says he will only quit Watford for his boyhood club Manchester United. (Source: Sun Sport) 22 minutes ago

iainmilner23

Iain Milner RT @DeadlineDayLive: Odion Ighalo turned down Inter Milan and Tottenham to join Manchester United. He is a boyhood United fan. (Source: Sk… 26 minutes ago

storentez

Storentez Who is Odion Ighalo? Boyhood Manchester United fan who starred for Watford and funded £1m orphanage in Nigeria… https://t.co/R1sHZPxLvb 50 minutes ago

eurofootb

Football News Who is Odion Ighalo? Boyhood Manchester United fan who starred for Watford and funded £1m orphanage in Nigeria https://t.co/MRpjXWPQQC 57 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Who is Odion Ighalo? Boyhood Manchester United fan who starred for Watford and fund… https://t.co/RCNUGzRsCh 1 hour ago

JerryLDN

Y2J RT @hiyol92: Interviewer: Odion, how does it feel to have made such an unprecedented move to your boyhood club Manchester United? Ighalo:… 1 hour ago

