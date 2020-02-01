ODERA ODEZUGO RT @historyintwits: 📸: This is Ighalo is Ajegunle in Lagos, a hood in Lagos where he started playing football. He may sign for Manchester U… 21 minutes ago Chris Arsene the Great RT @DeadlineDayLive: In-form striker Odion Ighalo says he will only quit Watford for his boyhood club Manchester United. (Source: Sun Sport) 22 minutes ago Iain Milner RT @DeadlineDayLive: Odion Ighalo turned down Inter Milan and Tottenham to join Manchester United. He is a boyhood United fan. (Source: Sk… 26 minutes ago Storentez Who is Odion Ighalo? Boyhood Manchester United fan who starred for Watford and funded £1m orphanage in Nigeria… https://t.co/R1sHZPxLvb 50 minutes ago Football News Who is Odion Ighalo? Boyhood Manchester United fan who starred for Watford and funded £1m orphanage in Nigeria https://t.co/MRpjXWPQQC 57 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Who is Odion Ighalo? Boyhood Manchester United fan who starred for Watford and fund… https://t.co/RCNUGzRsCh 1 hour ago Y2J RT @hiyol92: Interviewer: Odion, how does it feel to have made such an unprecedented move to your boyhood club Manchester United? Ighalo:… 1 hour ago