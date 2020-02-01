Sport24.co.za | Hardik Pandya out of Test series against New Zealand

Global  

Hardik Pandya out of Test series against New Zealand

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Flamboyant Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand over fitness concerns.
News video: India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis 01:33

 Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand. India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series. India is leading the series 4-0.

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News [Video]INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin their campaign against New Zealand with the 5-match T20I series starting January 24.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published


Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness.
