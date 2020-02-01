Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Australian Open 2020: 21-year-old Sofia Kenin victorious over Garbine Muguruza

Australian Open 2020: 21-year-old Sofia Kenin victorious over Garbine Muguruza

The Sport Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
It is probably fair to say that few pundits would have predicted the final line-up in the women’s draw come closing Saturday. This intriguing title match featured the No14 seed Sofia Kenin against an unseeded Garbiñe Muguruza, and both had come through big names and big champions to set this showdown. They were, indeed, about […]

The post Australian Open 2020: 21-year-old Sofia Kenin victorious over Garbine Muguruza appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza to win title

American Sofia Kenin wins a first Grand Slam title by beating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in three sets in the Australian Open final.
BBC News Also reported by •HinduUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaMid-DayBBC SportNew Zealand HeraldFOX Sports

Sofia Kenin knocks out Ashleigh Barty, enters Australian Open Women's Singles final

In a major upset in the Australian Open Women's Singles, American Sofia Kenin reached the tournament final after defeating Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 7-6(6)...
Zee News Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldFOX Sports

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.