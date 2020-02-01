Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wrong if Rishabh Pant is being treated like MS Dhoni treated us: Virender Sehwag

Wrong if Rishabh Pant is being treated like MS Dhoni treated us: Virender Sehwag

Indian Express Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Wrong if Rishabh Pant is being treated like MS Dhoni treated us: Virender Sehwag https://t.co/sDh29Y0kPY https://t.co/UrkgjoPcKN 6 minutes ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Wrong if Rishabh Pant is being treated like MS Dhoni treated us: Virender Sehwag https://t.co/pNivfbiz1w https://t.co/0cvydR8JmO 16 minutes ago

vinodsingh_75

Vinod Singh https://t.co/dWa3lyBOlw Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to download https://t.co/snXbVaAgR7 38 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Wrong if Rishabh Pant is being treated like MS Dhoni treated us: Virender Sehwag https://t.co/uwh4fCkBxe https://t.co/pQhEmAwsOd 44 minutes ago

AnkitPr52533388

Ankit Prajapati @BCCI The talent of players like Sanju Samson is being ignored repeatedly. If Rishabh Pant was given so many chanc… https://t.co/EmxDjpuAGC 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.