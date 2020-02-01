Said Benrahma nets hat-trick and pays emotional tribute to late father as Brentford thrash Hull Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Said Benrahma scored a hat-trick and paid an emotional tribute to his late father as Brentford secured an emphatic 5-1 win at Hull. The Bees winger opened the scoring with a fine 20-yard strike and took off his shirt to reveal a message in French which read ‘I love you dad’ after he passed away […] 👓 View full article

