Said Benrahma nets hat-trick and pays emotional tribute to late father as Brentford thrash Hull

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Said Benrahma scored a hat-trick and paid an emotional tribute to his late father as Brentford secured an emphatic 5-1 win at Hull. The Bees winger opened the scoring with a fine 20-yard strike and took off his shirt to reveal a message in French which read ‘I love you dad’ after he passed away […]
