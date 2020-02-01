Global  

LeBron James gives heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant in pre-game ceremony

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers game against Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James gave a heartfelt tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, saying that the game is a 'celebration of his life'. It is the first game that the Lakers are playing since the passing away of Kobe Bryant.

Lakers' official handle tweeted the video of LeBron...
Credit: CBS 3 Philly
News video: Sixers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death

Sixers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death 01:32

 Dan Koob reports.

