LeBron James gives heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant in pre-game ceremony

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers game against Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James gave a heartfelt tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, saying that the game is a 'celebration of his life'. It is the first game that the Lakers are playing since the passing away of Kobe Bryant.



Lakers' official handle tweeted the video of LeBron... 👓 View full article

