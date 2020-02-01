A-League Review: Halloran double downs Melbourne City Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ben Halloran scored twice as Adelaide United swept aside second-place Melbourne City 3-1 in the A-League on Saturday. Halloran opened the scoring in the 12th minute, lashing home from 10 yards after Craig Noone had made a mess of an attempted clearance. Noone made amends four minutes later, however, powering a left-foot effort from 12 […]



The post A-League Review: Halloran double downs Melbourne City appeared first on Soccer News.

