Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 3pm Premier League kick-offs – Follow all the action with TEAMtalk

3pm Premier League kick-offs – Follow all the action with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Follow all of Saturday's 3pm Premier League kick-offs - including Watford v Everton and West Ham v Brighton - LIVE with TEAMtalk here

The post 3pm Premier League kick-offs – Follow all the action with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Radio Times - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League 2019/20 on TV: Week 22 preview

Premier League 2019/20 on TV: Week 22 preview 27:32

 RadioTimes.com’s Michael Potts sits down with MOTD magazine features editor Lee Stobbs to discuss the upcoming round of Premier League games on TV.motdmag.com/For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer round-up [Video]Premier League transfer round-up

From Arsenal to Wolves.... The Transfer Show reveals the very latest transfer activity and speculation from all 20 Premier League clubs.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:28Published

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal [Video]Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side face London rivals Crystal Palace as he hopes to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leicester City v Chelsea live: Build-up to big Premier League clash, transfer window reflections

Leicester City v Chelsea live: Build-up to big Premier League clash, transfer window reflectionsLive build-up, action, analysis and reaction from the King Power Stadium as Leicester City host Chelsea in a battle between third and fourth in the Premier...
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Team TalkFootball.london

Chelsea expected line up to face Leicester as Frank Lampard makes Tammy Abraham decision

Chelsea expected line up to face Leicester as Frank Lampard makes Tammy Abraham decisionChelsea visit Leicester this afternoon in the Premier League's early kick off - but who will be in Frank Lampard's side for the clash at the King Power Stadium?
Daily Star


Tweets about this

fatmilchman001

Matthew Clack This was the sixth Premier League game this season that Chelsea failed to win despite scoring the first goal (D5 L1… https://t.co/gwCwOmjIFs 2 minutes ago

unibet

Unibet Watford score the first goal in the Premier League 3pm kick offs as Adam Masina give the Hornets a 1-0 lead against… https://t.co/amEs4IBagF 46 minutes ago

marathonbet

Marathonbet Today's 3PM Kick Offs are underway! 📲 Bet in play: https://t.co/IFmmsgAPsA #PL 58 minutes ago

AddictVillans

Villans Addict 3pm Premier League kick-offs – Follow all the action with TEAMtalk | TEAMtalk https://t.co/EMMle9OcCm 59 minutes ago

standardsport

Standard Sport Almost time for six more Premier League games. You can follow our coverage here: #WHUBHA 👉… https://t.co/CaHBRhy5l8 1 hour ago

RacingPostSport

Racing Post Sport ⚽ ONE HOUR TO GO! ⚽ The Premier League 3pm kick-offs are nearly upon us. What is your best bet for today's games?… https://t.co/nAsYaKE2Gm 2 hours ago

footblab

Football Lab Liverpool host Southampton this afternoon with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to continue their unbeaten run. Follow al… https://t.co/d9zAxp9EA9 2 hours ago

Oddschecker

Oddschecker ⚽ @RyanEJourno has a treble for the 3pm kick offs tomorrow in the Premier League. ✅ Pays 5/1. https://t.co/bQ1Muqpa0O 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.