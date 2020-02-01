Global  

Six Nations: Wales' Josh Adams scores first try against Italy in Cardiff

BBC Sport Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Wales winger Josh Adams goes over in the corner to score the first try of the 2020 Six Nations and extend their early advantage against Italy in Cardiff.
Six Nations: Italy in profile [Video]Six Nations: Italy in profile

A look at the Italy team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to avoid a fifth consecutive wooden spoon.

Six Nations: Wales in profile [Video]Six Nations: Wales in profile

A look at the Wales team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as the champions adjust to life without Warren Gatland.

Six Nations: Wales' Josh Adams scores try against Italy after 'beautiful' Dan Biggar pass

Wales winger Josh Adams scores his second try of the game after a "beautiful" through-the-legs pass by fly-half Dan Biggar against Italy.
Six Nations results: Josh Adams scores hat-trick as Wales get bonus point win over Italy in opening game

Josh Adams scored a hat-trick of tries as Wales thrashed Italy 42-0 at the Millennium Stadium. The opening match of the 2020 Six Nations saw Wayne Pivac in...
