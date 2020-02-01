Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Xhaka gets sent-off for less!' - Arsenal fans fume over James Maddison's tackle on Reece James

'Xhaka gets sent-off for less!' - Arsenal fans fume over James Maddison's tackle on Reece James

Football.london Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
'Xhaka gets sent-off for less!' - Arsenal fans fume over James Maddison's tackle on Reece JamesArsenal news includes fan reaction to James Maddison's tackle on Reece James during Leicester City's clash against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains [Video]LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team [Video]LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MOTDx FA Cup: Jay1 talks five-a-side with James Maddison & takes on Hot Shots

Reece Parkinson links up with rapper Jay1 to get hyped for the FA Cup fourth round, and hears about Jay’s five-a-side encounter with fellow Coventry kid James...
BBC Sport

James Corden Addresses the Carpool Karaoke Controversy, Claims He Really Does Drive During Most Segments!

James Corden is defending himself after the major Internet controversy over Carpool Karaoke! If you missed it, a video went viral last week showing James and...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.