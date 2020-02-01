bwin ✅42 points without reply 🏉5 tries 🙌Josh Adams records a hat-trick 🏆Wales make the perfect start to the defence o… https://t.co/vDXJtlgjEj 2 minutes ago Christopher Logan RT @Rugbydump: Josh Adams scored a hat-trick as Wales started their Six Nations with a convincing win over Italy in Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Justin… 3 minutes ago Indy Sport Josh Adams scores hat-trick as Wales thrash Italy to begin new era in style. By @_AlexBywater https://t.co/2u05ePfNmO 3 minutes ago Vilnis Strazdins Six Nations: Wales' Josh Adams scores try against Italy after 'beautiful' Dan Biggar pass https://t.co/JRjXghJJMr v… https://t.co/LYxhOxsMOc 8 minutes ago Rugbydump.com Josh Adams scored a hat-trick as Wales started their Six Nations with a convincing win over Italy in Cardiff… https://t.co/pDdFJGDx0h 9 minutes ago The Rugby Magazine RT @rugbymaghenry: ⏰ RESULT: Final score from Principality Stadium: Wales 42-0 Italy. 🥇 Josh Adams (48pts) 🥈 Justin Tipuric (38pts) 🥉 Alun… 11 minutes ago Adam Beadles Josh Adams scores three tries as Wales thrash Italy 42-0 in Six Nations opener - watch tries and follow reaction - https://t.co/dOWwgFb4Tj 15 minutes ago Keith Evans Six Nations: Wales’ Josh Adams scores first try against Italy in Cardiff https://t.co/FTPG0VrKBD 16 minutes ago