Six Nations: Wales' Josh Adams scores try against Italy after 'beautiful' Dan Biggar pass

BBC Sport Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Wales winger Josh Adams scores his second try of the game after a "beautiful" through-the-legs pass by fly-half Dan Biggar against Italy.
Six Nations: Wales' Josh Adams scores first try against Italy in Cardiff

Wales winger Josh Adams goes over in the corner to score the first try of the 2020 Six Nations and extend their early advantage against Italy in Cardiff.
BBC Sport Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC News

Wales vs Italy result: Josh Adams' hat-trick of tries set-up perfect start to Six Nations campaign

Wales 35-0 Italy: Three tries by the wing helped blow the visitors away in Cardiff
Independent

bwin

bwin ✅42 points without reply 🏉5 tries 🙌Josh Adams records a hat-trick 🏆Wales make the perfect start to the defence o… https://t.co/vDXJtlgjEj 2 minutes ago

CLCourtney82

Christopher Logan RT @Rugbydump: Josh Adams scored a hat-trick as Wales started their Six Nations with a convincing win over Italy in Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Justin… 3 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Josh Adams scores hat-trick as Wales thrash Italy to begin new era in style. By @_AlexBywater https://t.co/2u05ePfNmO 3 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Six Nations: Wales' Josh Adams scores try against Italy after 'beautiful' Dan Biggar pass https://t.co/JRjXghJJMr v… https://t.co/LYxhOxsMOc 8 minutes ago

Rugbydump

Rugbydump.com Josh Adams scored a hat-trick as Wales started their Six Nations with a convincing win over Italy in Cardiff… https://t.co/pDdFJGDx0h 9 minutes ago

therugbymag

The Rugby Magazine RT @rugbymaghenry: ⏰ RESULT: Final score from Principality Stadium: Wales 42-0 Italy. 🥇 Josh Adams (48pts) 🥈 Justin Tipuric (38pts) 🥉 Alun… 11 minutes ago

AdStar14

Adam Beadles Josh Adams scores three tries as Wales thrash Italy 42-0 in Six Nations opener - watch tries and follow reaction - https://t.co/dOWwgFb4Tj 15 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Six Nations: Wales’ Josh Adams scores first try against Italy in Cardiff https://t.co/FTPG0VrKBD 16 minutes ago

