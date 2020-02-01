Global  

Erling Haaland continues prolific season with sixth goal for Borussia Dortmund in only THIRD game – and Jadon Sancho also scores

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Guess what? Erling Haaland has scored again. The Norway striker has been on fire this season and continued his remarkable form in front of goal when Borussia Dortmund hosted Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon. It took him only 18 minutes to score his sixth goal for Dortmund, which came in just his third appearance for […]
