Roy Hodgson singles out Crystal Palace star for praise after Eagles' injury woes

Football.london Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Roy Hodgson singles out Crystal Palace star for praise after Eagles' injury woesCrystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has heaped praise on Jairo Riedewald after his recent performances for the Eagles, with the Dutchman named Palace's player of the month for January
