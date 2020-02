BT Sport pundits noticed what Willy Caballero did before Ben Chilwell's goal against Chelsea

The Chelsea goalkeeper started ahead of Kepa at the King Power Stadium and his positioning was in question for Leicester City's second goal which was scored by Ben Chilwell

