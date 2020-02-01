You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ben Chilwell to Chelsea: Man United interest, Manchester City's decision and Leicester's warning The latest transfer news on Ben Chilwell as Chelsea and Manchester City are linked with a move for the highly-rated Leicester City defender

Football.london 6 days ago



Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to beat Man United to double deal – report Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to sign Manchester United targets Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech in the summer, according to a report in England. ESPN, as quoted...

The Sport Review 2 days ago





Tweets about this LCFCNews2020 BT Sport pundits noticed what Willy Caballero did before Ben Chilwell's goal against Chelsea https://t.co/P5BUroG9xl https://t.co/qB4BdQzoGP 8 minutes ago Chelsea FC News BT Sport pundits noticed what Willy Caballero did before Ben Chilwell's goal against Chelsea https://t.co/mkoK40RFwF https://t.co/wssbz5WPmD 18 minutes ago