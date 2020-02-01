Global  

Sport24.co.za | Bairstow hits form in England warm-up match

News24 Saturday, 1 February 2020
Jonny Bairstow hit a century but England were defeated in what effectively was a two-phase warm-up match against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI.
