Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > France vs England: Six Nations war of words escalates on eve of 'Le Crunch'

France vs England: Six Nations war of words escalates on eve of 'Le Crunch'

Independent Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The build-up to Sunday's Anglo-French clash at the Stade de France has been dominated by talk of brutality, violence and war, with England boss Eddie Jones predictably at the heart of the pre-match mind games
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' 00:44

 Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hunter: England relished the atmosphere [Video]Hunter: England relished the atmosphere

England Captain Sarah Hunter said her side relished the hostile atmosphere in France as England picked up the win in their Six Nations opener.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:16Published

England back row Tom Curry seeks advice as he makes transition to number eight [Video]England back row Tom Curry seeks advice as he makes transition to number eight

Tom Curry has taken tips from Billy Vunipola and David Pocock to ease his adjustment to number eight, but the England back row will still play to his own strengths. Curry was one of the stars of last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England 'forgot how to play rugby' as Eddie Jones feared Six Nations defeat against France would 'get ugly'

England head coach rued their sluggish first half that echoed the Rugby World Cup final performance as the Six Nations favourites opened their account with a...
Independent

France 24-17 England: England lose Six Nations opener in France

World Cup runners-up England are pulled apart by an energetic France, losing their Six Nations opener 24-17 in Paris.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sporttlad

Sporting Times • England coach es on aghast as his rallying call backfires• Alldritt says France used Jones's pre-match words as m… https://t.co/zNiRObOE2G 4 hours ago

WMNSport

WMN Sport RT @MirrorSport: France stuff Eddie Jones' words down his throat with clinical England win in Six Nations | @alexspinkmirror https://t.co/h… 4 hours ago

MirrorSport

Mirror Sport France stuff Eddie Jones' words down his throat with clinical England win in Six Nations | @alexspinkmirror… https://t.co/T0oasamxYa 5 hours ago

fbb888

Sports News & Bets England were given a lesson in 'brutal physicality' after Eddie Jones' bullish words in a nightmare start to the Si… https://t.co/zrzUmk0fMM 8 hours ago

WorldRugbyDouga

ラグビー動画まとめ France vs England: Six Nations war of words escalates on eve of 'Le Crunch' https://t.co/BvSvb7qSrQ 21 hours ago

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 France vs England: Six Nations war of words escalates on eve of ‘Le Crunch’ https://t.co/arhdFAYrm1 https://t.co/fWJs4G9hVW 1 day ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Six Nations war of words escalates on eve of ‘Le Crunch’ https://t.co/KZFWfKbvnF 1 day ago

daimogssoapbox

David Morgan QPM Eddie Jones famous for his illiterate nonsensical outbursts @EnglandRugby pretty sure the French will bring it on &… https://t.co/R2yq98I7J2 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.