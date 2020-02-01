France vs England: Six Nations war of words escalates on eve of 'Le Crunch'
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () The build-up to Sunday's Anglo-French clash at the Stade de France has been dominated by talk of brutality, violence and war, with England boss Eddie Jones predictably at the heart of the pre-match mind games
Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24...
Tom Curry has taken tips from Billy Vunipola and David Pocock to ease his adjustment to number eight, but the England back row will still play to his own strengths. Curry was one of the stars of last..
