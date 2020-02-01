Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Live Six Nations updates: Ireland v Scotland

Live Six Nations updates: Ireland v Scotland

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Live Six Nations updates: Ireland v ScotlandAll the action as Ireland and Scotland kick off their Six Nations campaign. ‌ Gregor Townsend has lobbed in his usual selectorial grenade by picking Nick Haining, the Edinburgh No  8, to face Ireland in their Six...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Six Nations: Scotland in profile [Video]Six Nations: Scotland in profile

A look at the Scotland team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to improve on a disappointing showing at the World Cup.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Six Nations: Italy in profile [Video]Six Nations: Italy in profile

A look at the Italy team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to avoid a fifth consecutive wooden spoon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland - Visitors 'written off', says Stuart Hogg

Scotland have been "written off" and "nobody believes" they can beat Ireland on Saturday, says captain Stuart Hogg.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Sport24.co.za | Scotland call up Weir for Six Nations to replace suspended Russell

Scotland have called up Duncan Weir to replace suspended flyhalf Finn Russell ahead of their Six Nations opener with Ireland.
News24 Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.