2020 Super Bowl referee: Bill Vinovich heads historic officiating crew for Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl LIV

CBS Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
This year's Super Bowl will feature a record number of minority officials
News video: The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers 01:22

 The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV. For the Chiefs, it will be their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. They last faced off against the...

Mitch Holthus’ historic call of Chiefs clinching the Super Bowl will be forever remembered in Kansas City [Video]Mitch Holthus’ historic call of Chiefs clinching the Super Bowl will be forever remembered in Kansas City

Mitch Holthus’ historic call of Chiefs clinching the Super Bowl will be forever remembered in Kansas City

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 02:06Published


Super Bowl LIV officiating guide: What to expect for 49ers-Chiefs

Why referee Bill Vinovich was the right call for the Super Bowl and what we can expect from his officiating crew.
ESPN

Bill Vinovich back in Super Bowl after his crew's infamous blown call in NFC title game

Bill Vinovich, whose officiating crew was responsible for may be worst blown call in NFL playoff history, will referee Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
USATODAY.com

TomVargheseJr

Tom Varghese Jr. MD RT @TFaggionVinholo: Bill Vinovich, Super Bowl LIV referee, has his own Aortic disease story! Great to see him back in the game! @YaleCardi… 12 minutes ago

TFaggionVinholo

Thais Faggion Vinholo Bill Vinovich, Super Bowl LIV referee, has his own Aortic disease story! Great to see him back in the game!… https://t.co/JxLFQcMNHO 15 minutes ago

SavannahBayBVI

SavannahBay🆘 CONVICT AND REMOVE TRUMP RT @RodrigueRetort: #Saints fans seeing extremely bad referee Bill Vinovich refereeing the Super Bowl https://t.co/9Kr1tzyprA 53 minutes ago

justofficials

JustOfficials.com RT @NFLOfficiating: Super Bowl assignments are set – Bill Vinovich has been named #SBLIV referee. https://t.co/52iJdkUWe4 1 hour ago

Magnetson

David Galindo RT @RefereeMag: In 2007, Bill Vinovich suffered massive heart trauma, but fought to return to the field and eventually worked as the refere… 1 hour ago

brobert545

brobert545 RT @brobert545: The NFL is like the House of Representives. Guess who is the ref for the Super Bowl? The NFL version of Adam Schiff: Refe… 2 hours ago

FRFOC

FRFOC RT @NASOofficiating: In 2007, Bill Vinovich suffered massive heart trauma, but fought to return to the field and eventually worked as the r… 2 hours ago

brobert545

brobert545 The NFL is like the House of Representives. Guess who is the ref for the Super Bowl? The NFL version of Adam Schiff… https://t.co/lc8tDq72uW 4 hours ago

