2020 Super Bowl referee: Bill Vinovich heads historic officiating crew for Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl LIV

Tom Varghese Jr. MD RT @TFaggionVinholo: Bill Vinovich, Super Bowl LIV referee, has his own Aortic disease story! Great to see him back in the game! @YaleCardi… 12 minutes ago

Thais Faggion Vinholo Bill Vinovich, Super Bowl LIV referee, has his own Aortic disease story! Great to see him back in the game!… https://t.co/JxLFQcMNHO 15 minutes ago

SavannahBay🆘 CONVICT AND REMOVE TRUMP RT @RodrigueRetort: #Saints fans seeing extremely bad referee Bill Vinovich refereeing the Super Bowl https://t.co/9Kr1tzyprA 53 minutes ago

JustOfficials.com RT @NFLOfficiating: Super Bowl assignments are set – Bill Vinovich has been named #SBLIV referee. https://t.co/52iJdkUWe4 1 hour ago

David Galindo RT @RefereeMag: In 2007, Bill Vinovich suffered massive heart trauma, but fought to return to the field and eventually worked as the refere… 1 hour ago

brobert545 RT @brobert545: The NFL is like the House of Representives. Guess who is the ref for the Super Bowl? The NFL version of Adam Schiff: Refe… 2 hours ago

FRFOC RT @NASOofficiating: In 2007, Bill Vinovich suffered massive heart trauma, but fought to return to the field and eventually worked as the r… 2 hours ago