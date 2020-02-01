Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Championship results: Leeds lose at home to Wigan, West Brom go top, Charlton beat Barnsley in relegation six-pointer

Championship results: Leeds lose at home to Wigan, West Brom go top, Charlton beat Barnsley in relegation six-pointer

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Leeds suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened Wigan on Saturday. The Latics secured just a second away win of the season thanks to Pablo Hernandez’s 59th-minute own goal. Leeds have won only two of their last nine league games and they have been overtaken at the top of the table by West Brom. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable [Video]Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic assesses Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds ahead of their Championship meeting, live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix from 5pm on New Year's Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds United v Wigan Athletic

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic.
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Championship RESULTS: Leeds stage remarkable comeback to beat Millwall, West Brom defeat by Cardiff, Luton claim invaluable victory in bid for survival

Leeds produced a stunning comeback to seal a 3-2 win over Millwall and reignite their push for automatic promotion from the Championship. The Whites were 2-0...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.