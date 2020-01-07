Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A fine goal from Thiago Alcantara was the highlight as Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-1 victory away to Mainz, their sixth straight Bundesliga triumph. Bayern go two points clear at the top ahead of RB Leipzig, who have a chance to return to the summit when they play Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday. The […]



The post Mainz 1-3 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski, Muller and Thiago strike for in-form champions appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

