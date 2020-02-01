Global  

Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to cost Arsenal just £8m for permanent transfers

Daily Star Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to cost Arsenal just £8m for permanent transfersArsenal made two loan signings during the January transfer window with Mikel Arteta taking Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to the Emirates
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Wolves sign Portuguese winger Podence from Olympiacos

Premier League transfer round-up: Wolves sign Portuguese winger Podence from Olympiacos 00:57

 Latest Premier League January transfer window round-up as Wolves complete the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Arteta thrilled to land Soares, Mari [Video]Arteta thrilled to land Soares, Mari

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says new signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari give him good options in defence.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:04Published


Mikel Arteta drops hint over Arsenal's transfer deadline day plan after Cedric Soares signing

Arsenal have made two signings so far in the January transfer window, with central defender Pablo Mari and full-back Cedric Soares both joining the Gunners on...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

Cedric Soares: Arsenal sign Southampton defender on loan for remainder of the season

Arsenal have signed Southampton defender Cedric Soares on loan, the Premier League club have announced. The Portugal full-back, a Euro 2016 winner with his...
talkSPORT

