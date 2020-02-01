Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to cost Arsenal just £8m for permanent transfers

Arsenal have made two signings so far in the January transfer window, with central defender Pablo Mari and full-back Cedric Soares both joining the Gunners on...

Cedric Soares: Arsenal sign Southampton defender on loan for remainder of the season Arsenal have signed Southampton defender Cedric Soares on loan, the Premier League club have announced. The Portugal full-back, a Euro 2016 winner with his...

talkSPORT 1 day ago



