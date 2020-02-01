Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0

Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0Mohamed Salah has scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to move 22 points clear in the English Premier League
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool Should Sell Mohamed Salah And Buy Jadon Sancho Because... | #HotTakes [Video]Liverpool Should Sell Mohamed Salah And Buy Jadon Sancho Because... | #HotTakes

With Sancho rumoured to be wanted by most top clubs in Europe should Liverpool get rid of Salah and bring in the Englishaman! !

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 16:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to move 22 points clear at the top of the English Premier League on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah doesn’t know whether to celebrate goal due to VAR vs Southampton

Mohamed Salah was unsure whether to celebrate his first goal in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday – due to VAR. The Reds star netted a brace...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ballahb_

Sekou RT @AP_Sports: Salah scores 2 as Premier League leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0 https://t.co/UYI0ptszeW 15 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Salah scores 2 as Premier League leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0 https://t.co/UYI0ptszeW 19 minutes ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0 : Mohamed Salah has scored twice as Liverpool beat Sou… https://t.co/Oj1fXGaY21 20 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0 https://t.co/odgFewBdM7 21 minutes ago

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0 https://t.co/TkHyB3vru3 https://t.co/ZN9NHRQw0o 36 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0 https://t.co/U90vQ2u26K https://t.co/7t8f1k9KZJ 52 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0 https://t.co/apaOsOE6cU 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.