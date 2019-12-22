Watford 2-3 Everton: Nigel Pearson says Everton result 'very frustrating & annoying'

Watford manager Nigel Pearson says his sides's injury-time defeat to Everton was "very frustrating and annoying".

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Pearson has brought belief to Watford' Speaking on Soccer Saturday, Phil Thompson says that new Watford boss Nigel Pearson has brought belief and hope to Vicarage Road after they won back-to-back home games. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:02Published on December 28, 2019 De Gea blunder helps rock-bottom Watford stun Manchester United Ismaila Sarr’s strike and Troy Deeney’s penalty helped the Hornets claim victory in Nigel Pearson’s first home match in a bruising 2-0 defeat on Manchester United. David De Gea’s howler put.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published on December 22, 2019

Tweets about this