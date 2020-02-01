Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nike Vaporfly: BBC Sport explains the technology & arguments about the controversial trainers

Nike Vaporfly: BBC Sport explains the technology & arguments about the controversial trainers

BBC Sport Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
BBC Sport's Sam Harris breaks down the technology behind the controversial Nike Vaporfly running shoe and explains why they have split opinion in the running community.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

11 Runners Finish Dubai Marathon in Under 2 Hours and 7 Minutes, Sparking Controversy About Nike’s 'Vaporfly' Shoes [Video]11 Runners Finish Dubai Marathon in Under 2 Hours and 7 Minutes, Sparking Controversy About Nike’s 'Vaporfly' Shoes

Questions arise over whether Nike’s high performance running shoes are taking the athlete out of athletics. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly: What are the shoes Eliud Kipchoge wore in 1.59 marathon and why are they controversial?

The Kenyan wore a bespoke version of the Nike Vaporfly trainers – called AlphaFly – a major innovation in the sport which has seen performances sharply...
Independent

Nike Vaporfly shoes sidestep Olympics ban, despite concerns of threat to athletics 'integrity'

While the governing body of track and field acknowledged on Friday that shoe technology poses a risk to the sport, it cleared distance runners to keep wearing a...
CTV News


Tweets about this

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Nike Vaporfly: BBC Sport explains the technology & arguments about the controversial trainers 30 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Nike Vaporfly: BBC Sport explains the technology & arguments about the controversial Vaporfly trainers… https://t.co/qLE67MwxCN 41 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Nike Vaporfly: BBC Sport explains the technology & arguments about the controversial Vaporfly trainers… https://t.co/42y6rjvxBk 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.