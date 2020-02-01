Global  

Redskins QB Alex Smith says he's 'lucky to be alive' after leg injury, infection

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Redskins QB Alex Smith said he developed sepsis after suffering a compound fracture in his right tibia during a game last season.
