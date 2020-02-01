Canadiens send struggling centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi to AHL Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The Montreal Canadiens assigned 2018 first-round draft pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on Saturday. 👓 View full article

