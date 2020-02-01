Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa: Eddie Howe says Jefferson Lerma's sending off 'totally changed' the game

Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa: Eddie Howe says Jefferson Lerma's sending off 'totally changed' the game

BBC Sport Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Jefferson Lerma's sending off left his side in a "difficult situation" as the Cherries beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Howe: Lerma red card was harsh

Howe: Lerma red card was harsh 03:10

 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was proud of the spirit his side showed after Jefferson Lerma was sent off early in the second half of their win against Aston Villa.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Smith unhappy with decisions [Video]Smith unhappy with decisions

Dean Smith felt a number of decisions went against his Aston Villa side in their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:47Published

Howe: First goal changed the game [Video]Howe: First goal changed the game

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that psychology Watford's first goal caused a 'big shift' in the game and his team dipped in confidence after their 3-0 home defeat to Watford in the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Aston Villa decisions Dean Smith has to make for Bournemouth

Bournemouth v Aston Villa | Dean Smith has key team selections to make heading into a crucial Premier League match up against Eddie Howe's Cherries who are just...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserLichfield MercurySutton Coldfield Observer

Eddie Howe hopes for Harry Potter magic in FA Cup

Eddie Howe hopes for Harry Potter magic in FA Cup*London:* Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hoping a visit from a Harry Potter movie star can conjure up some FA Cup magic as well as an escape from the Premier...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Team Talk

Tweets about this

bbcfootballprem

BBC Football: Premier League Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Jefferson Lerma's sending off left his side in a "difficult situation" as the C… https://t.co/SaMMO5x8xB 3 minutes ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Eddie Howe hails “hugely important" Bournemouth win against Aston Villa https://t.co/ehfYQea1lU https://t.co/piYqY9wgaP 6 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Eddie Howe hails “hugely important” Bournemouth win against Aston Villa 13 minutes ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa: Eddie Howe says Jefferson Lerma’s sending off ‘totally changed’ the game… https://t.co/BzjDHd1n2y 15 minutes ago

pitchcheck

Pitchy Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa: Eddie Howe says Jefferson Lerma's sending off 'totally changed' the gam... 15 minutes ago

CherriesAddict

Cherries Addict Eddie Howe talks up importance of Bournemouth win over Aston Villa | Sports Mole https://t.co/Bdrs0CO68M 25 minutes ago

SMAstonVilla

Sports Mole Villa Eddie Howe talks up importance of Bournemouth win over Aston Villa https://t.co/cbnWh8Thbp #avfc 32 minutes ago

SMBournemouth

Sports Mole B'Mouth Eddie Howe talks up importance of Bournemouth win over Aston Villa https://t.co/d6MScEsOaY #afcb 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.